Former Miss Puducherry San Rechal, who challenged colourism in India, dies by suicide at 26

Former Miss Puducherry San Rechal, who made headlines with her stand challenging colour bias India, has died by suicide at the age of 26, as per media reports.

Rechal, a popular social media influencer, recently got married.

She reportedly consumed a large quantity of sleeping pills at her father's home in Puducherry, leading to her hospitalisation.

Rechal was admitted to multiple hospitals before breathing her last at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), as per reports.

Rachel was grappling with financial stress and personal issues, police sources told the local media.

As per reports, the police recovered a note stating that no one was responsible for her death. However, authorities are investigating whether possible marital issues may have contributed to her decision.

Also known as San Rechal Gandhi and Shankarapriya, Rechal was crowned Miss Pondicherry (2020–2021) and Miss Dark Queen Tamil Nadu (2019). She also represented India at the Miss Africa Golden 2023 pageant.

The Puducherry-based model was an activist against the obsession with fair skin in India. She was an active member of the ‘Pondicherry Queens’ community on Coto, a women-focused platform.

Rechal was also the co-founder of Rose Noire Fashion & Grooming Ltd, a modelling agency, and RADO's Gift, a non-profit that rescued and cared for indigenous puppies.