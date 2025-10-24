‘Param Sundari’ on OTT: How to stream Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer romcom online

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari is now streaming on Prime Video, the streamer announced on Friday.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the romcom released in theatres on August 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Param, Sundari ke pyaar mein aur hum Param Sundari ke pyaar mein #ParamSundariOnPrime, Watch Now,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

The film revolves around Janhvi’s Sundari from Kerala who falls in love with Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi boy Param Sachdev. However, cultural differences soon test their bond.

“When we started working on Param Sundari, our aim was simple—to create a film that feels alive, heartfelt, and thoroughly entertaining,” Jalota said in a statement.

“It’s a story that celebrates love in its most joyful and unpredictable form, blending humor, emotion, and warmth in a way that feels real and uplifting,” he added.

“Param Sundari felt like revisiting a timeless romance, but with a fresh, modern heartbeat. It is the kind of film that takes you back to the feeling of love that is honest, a little messy but full of heart,” said Sidharth.

“It’s a story that celebrates emotion, culture, and human connection in the most heartfelt manner. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by its breathtaking beauty and warmth, made the entire experience truly special,” Janhvi added.

Param Sundari is presented by Dinesh Vijan. The film’s music has been scored by Sachin Jigar with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It also stars Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma in key roles.