‘HIT 3’ OTT release: When and where to watch the Nani-starrer crime thriller

Nani’s latest film HIT: The Third Case, the third instalment in the Telugu crime thriller franchise, is set to make its OTT premiere on Netflix on May 29, the streamer announced on Saturday.

“He’s Arjun for the loved ones and Sarkaar for the criminals. Watch HIT: The Third Case, out 29 May, on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada,” Netflix wrote alongside a poster of the film featuring Nani on Instagram.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, Hit: The Third Case is a sequel to Adivi Sesh's HIT: The Second Case, which released in 2022. In the film, Nani plays a gritty cop willing to go to any length to hunt down a serial killer.

Hit: The Third Case is produced by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions. The film, released in theatres on May 1, also stars Srinidhi Shetty of KGF franchise fame. Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen round off the cast of the film.

The first film in the franchise, HIT: The First Case, follows Vishwak Sen’s Vikram Rudraraju, a police officer of the Telangana state's Homicide Intervention Team (HIT), investigating the missing case of an eighteen-year-old girl.

HIT: The Second Case follows Adivi Sesh’s KD as he tracks a serial killer targeting women members of a welfare association.

Sailesh Kolanu also helmed the Hindi remake of HIT: The First Case with the same title, which was released on December 2, 2022.