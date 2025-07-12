Filming ‘The Odyssey’ with Christopher Nolan ‘the job of a lifetime’: Tom Holland

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has described his experience of working in Christopher Nolan’s historical epic The Odyssey as “the job of a lifetime” in a recent interview.

Holland plays Telemachus, the son of the legendary hero Odysseus, portrayed by Matt Damon, in the film. He described his work on The Odyssey as a transformative experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was amazing. The job of a lifetime, without a doubt. The best experience I’ve had on a film set,” Holland told GQ Sports. He went on to describe the project as “incredible” and “exciting”, adding that it will be “unlike anything we’ve ever seen”.

“Working with Chris, getting to know him and Emma [Thomas] was absolutely fantastic. I’ve never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they’re the best in the business for sure,” Holland added. “To get a front row seat to that and to be a part of the process and to collaborate with a true master of his craft and learn from him was the best experience I’ve ever had.”

The star-studded ensemble of The Odyssey also includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal. The film’s first teaser, which is now playing in theatres, features Holland’s Telemachus searching for his missing father.

Holland was particularly enthusiastic about working alongside his co-stars. “Matt Damon has always been a hero of mine. Anne Hathaway has always been a hero of mine,” he said. “So to share scenes with them, to learn from them, to become friends with them, I couldn’t have asked for a better job.”

“I came to work every day with a real sense of purpose and a point to prove, and I’m so grateful for Chris to have given me that opportunity,” the 29-year-old actor further said.

The Odyssey is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17, 2026.