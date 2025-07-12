Esmé Creed-Miles to play Marianne Dashwood in film adaptation of ‘Sense and Sensibility’

Esmé Creed-Miles has been roped in to play the impulsive and romantic Marianne Dashwood in Focus Features’ upcoming film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, the studio announced on Friday.

The Hanna actress joins Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones, who has been cast as Elinor Dashwood, Marianne’s more reserved elder sister, in the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Marianne to our Elinor,” Focus Features wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the actresses’ scripts.

Creed-Miles, who recently appeared in Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut The Chronology of Water, has also featured in films like Silver Haze, The Thicket, and television shows The Legend of Vox Machina, The Doll Factory and The Sandman.

The film adaptation of Sense and Sensibility will be helmed by BAFTA nominee Georgia Oakley and written by bestselling author Diana Reid. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title Films will produce the project along with India Flint of November Pictures and Jo Wallett.

Originally published in 1811, Sense and Sensibility was Austen’s debut novel. It follows the Dashwood sisters as they deal with love, heartbreak and financial uncertainty after the death of their father forces them out of their family estate in Sussex.

The novel has seen several screen adaptations over the years, most notably Ang Lee’s 1995 version starring Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet.

Focus Features has previously backed Austen adaptations such as Joe Wright’s 2005 Pride and Prejudice, featuring Keira Knightley, and the 2020 Emma, led by Anya Taylor-Joy.