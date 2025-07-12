Fans in awe of Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir’s dance moves in ‘Coolie’ song ‘Monica’

Actors Pooja Hegde and Soubin Shahir are winning the internet for their killer dance moves in the latest song Monica from Rajnikanth’s upcoming actioner Coolie.

Set in a port area, the three-minute-34-second song, dropped on Friday, features Pooja Hegde shaking a leg along with background dancers atop a cargo ship.

Fans also couldn’t stop raving about Malayalam actor-director Soubin Shahir’s appearance with Hegde, with many praising how the Kumbalangi Nights star set the dance floor ablaze with his enthusiasm.

“Soubin's unexpected performance was a show-stealer! The song is classic @anirudhofficial tempo and will trend on IG reels soon,” wrote a fan on X.

“When that shy guy finally decides to hit the dance floor #SoubinShahir #Monica,” wrote another.

“Soubin Shahir's dance stunned me. Definitely out of the syllabus. Never seen him dancing with this much energy,” an X user wrote.

Sung by Suhashini and Anirudh Ravichander, the track is a nod to Italian actress Monica Bellucci.

“#PoojaHegde is a dancing queen. Recent times, she rocked. Arabic Kuthu, Kanima & now Monica from #Coolie. Ani’s addictive music & @hegdepooja’s electrifying screen presence it’s a perfect Vibe material song,” wrote a fan.

Another fan wrote, “@hegdepooja’s unstoppable reign. Back-to-back hits, mesmerising dance moves, and effortless elegance.”

Coolie marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s seventh directorial venture. In 2019, he established the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Kaithi, which he followed up with Vikram (2022) and Leo (2023). It remains to be seen if Coolie is also part of the LCU.

Alongside Rajinikanth, the film boasts a star-studded cast, including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj. It also stars Aamir Khan in a pivotal role.

Coolie, which will hit theatres on August 14, is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s actioner War 2 at the box office.