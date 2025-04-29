Netflix’s Tudum event: What's the buzz about ‘Squid Game’, ‘Stranger Things’, ‘One Piece’

Stars from fan-favourite shows like Emily in Paris, Happy Gilmore 2, One Piece live-action, Squid Game and Stranger Things are expected to make an appearance at Netflix’s Tudum Live event this year, the streamer’s annual fan fest.

This year, the Tudum event will be streamed live on Netflix in the form of a variety show, The Hollywood Reporter has reported. It will include performances, stunts and segments featuring stars from some of Netflix’s most popular titles.

Stars from Frankenstein, Love is Blind, Outer Banks, The Rip, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, The Life List, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Wednesday and the WWE are also set to feature in the upcoming live event.

The first official trailer of One Piece live-action Season 2 is expected to be revealed at the event. Since the trailer of the first season of the series was also revealed at the Tudum event in 2023, fans are speculating that the highly-anticipated trailer of the second instalment will be released at the event this year.

Following the announcement by Tudum, the official X page of One Piece live-action shared a post, with the caption, “ No spoilers, but you don’t want to miss this, Nakama. See you on May 31st.”

“Yooo! One Piece! We get it finally, Season 2 is here,” a fan tweeted on X. Other users flooded the comment section with their anticipation for an update on Stranger Things Season 5. “Cannot wait for Stranger Things Season 5, definitely one of the most loved & awaited shows,” wrote one of them.

Other fans demanded an update on Bridgerton Season 4 and Fear Street: Prom Queen, expressing their disappointment over not getting a glimpse in the announcement teaser dropped by Netflix.

“No Bridgerton?? What’s happening,” wrote a fan, while another X user commented, “I want a trailer for Fear Street Prom Queen.”

The first Tudum event took place right before the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2020 at the Bienal Pavilion of São Paulo, Brazil. It mostly focused on Netflix’s young adult content and the event drew more than 50,000 fans over the course of four days, according to the streamer.

Following the pandemic, Tudum returned in 2023, taking place at São Paulo and drawing more 35,000 in-person audience members. The event garnered more than 78 million views on YouTube.

This year, the Tudum event will be live streamed on Netflix on May 31 from the Kia Forum is Los Angeles.

“This must-see program will feature Netflix’s biggest stars, can’t-miss performances, jaw-dropping reveals, and unforgettable moments,” reads the description of the event.