‘Wednesday’ Season 2 debuts at No. 1 on Netflix’s Global Shows in English chart

Season 2 of the Netflix supernatural comedy series Wednesday has debuted at No. 1 on the streamer’s Global Shows in English chart following its premiere on August 6, according to a fansite.

While Season 1 had garnered 52.6 million views when it came out in 2022, Season 2 amassed 50 million views, as per data revealed by What’s On Netflix on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Wednesday Season 2, Jenna Ortega’s goth-loving teen races against time to save her best friend Enid Sinclair, played by Emma Myers.

Returning members of the cast include Joy Sunday (Bianca), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia), Emma Myers (Enid), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Luis Guzmán (Gomez), Georgie Farmer (Ajax) and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley).

Directed by Tim Burton, Wednesday premiered on November 23, 2022, offering a fresh twist to The Addams Family franchise. It showed Ortega’s Wednesday, a goth-loving girl, trying to hone her psychic abilities as a new student at Nevermore Academy.

Actors Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Joanna Lumley and Thandiwe Newton, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor have joined the new season of the supernatural comedy-drama. Guest stars include Joanna Lumley, Jamie McShane, Francis O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen and Christopher Lloyd.

Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 will be released on September 3.