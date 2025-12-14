Kajol celebrates 24 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’: ‘To all the Anjalis out there…’

Actress Kajol on Sunday celebrated 24 years of her iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham by sharing a heartfelt tribute to all the “Anjalis out there” who are waiting for their Rahul, one of the protagonists played by Shah Rukh Khan in the 2001 film.

“To all the Anjali’s out there , keep being loud and proud! Rahul is out there somewhere but he might be late because of traffic,” the 51-year-old actress wrote on Instagram alongside stills from the film.

Karan Johar had directed the film under his Dharma Productions banner. The official Instagram page of the production house shared a video carrying iconic moments from the film and wrote, “All these years and it continues to make everyone feel the power of family, love, lots of khushi and thoda gham.”

In June 2024, Karan had said that he plans to release Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham again in theatres on the 25th year anniversary of the film. He also mentioned that the trend of re-releasing movies is “fantastic”.

“I feel when K3G’s 25 years is completed, which I think will be after two years, I think we should re-release the film. I haven’t seen the film myself. I see my films once when they are ready but not after that,” Johar said at the trailer launch of Dharma Productions' romantic comedy Bad Newz last year.

Released on 14 December in 2001, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukherjee. It was Karan’s second film after his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The film was shot across multiple locations including the The Great Pyramids in Giza and Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire, England. It was a major commercial success, grossing approximately Rs 119.29 crore worldwide, according to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk.