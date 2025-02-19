Director Joseph Kosinski says Brad Pitt-starrer ‘F1’ is ‘as authentic as a racing movie can be’

Warner Bros Pictures has dropped a behind-the-scenes teaser of Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski’s upcoming film F1, starring Brad Pitt as a former Formula 1 racer who comes out of retirement to build a race car suited for fierce competition.

The three-minute-three-second-long teaser offers a glimpse of the fast-paced and competitive world of Formula 1 drivers, bringing out the dangers of the sport. It kicks off with an adrenaline-pumping sequence of Pitt driving a race car.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can talk about speed, but we wanted to make audiences feel it,” director Joseph Kosinski says in the video, as high-octane scenes of car races play on the screen. He also mentions that the camera technology they had used in his 2022 Tom Cruise-starrer film Top Gun: Maverick was groundbreaking, but in F1, they have “pushed it even further”.

The teaser shows Kosinski guiding Pitt on the mechanics of F1 cars, which leaves the latter in awe. As engines rev and the cars overtake each other on the race course, producer Lewis Hamilton, who is also a famous F1 driver, says, “Today, to be honest, I feel like a kid. Seeing Brad at work, you know, the cast is incredible.”

Hamilton, who is producing the film alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner and Chad Oman, said that his heart races every time he watches the shoot of the film. The F1 movie, which Bruckheimer says is “as authentic as a racing film has ever been”, was shot during actual Grand Prix tournaments. The makers had “unprecedented access” to the tracks for the shooting of the film, Bruckheimer added.

“If I’m scared, at least my partner-in-crime Brad is scared with me,” Damson Idris, who plays a rookie racer mentored by Brad in the film, says.

Bruckheimer said that F1 is unlike any film they have ever shot before. “It’s incredible. Whether you’re a fan or not, we’ll show the world why it is the pinnacle of motorsports,” he added.

The teaser concludes with a voiceover by famed F1 driver Rubens Barrichello, who says, “Formula 1, if you win, you are the absolute best.”

Slated to hit theatres globally on June 25, F1 also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia and Javier Bardem. Kosinski has directed the film from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. It is executive produced by Daniel Lupi.