‘Saiyaara’ is now the highest-grossing love story in history of Indian cinema: YRF

Mohit Suri’s romantic musical drama Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has become the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema with a total collection of Rs 507 crore gross worldwide, makers Yash Raj Films said in a statement on Tuesday.

“#Saiyaara found a home in your hearts - and we couldn't be more thankful,” the makers wrote on X, sharing a video which carried the text “highest grossing love story in Indian cinema history”.

In India, Saiyaara has earned Rs 302.25 crore nett at the domestic box office since its July 18 release, as per a report by entertainment data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as star-crossed lovers, the YRF-backed romance drama revolves around a struggling singer, Krish Kapoor (Ahaan), who crosses paths with struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet). As they collaborate on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, which threatens to disrupt their bond.

YRF’s decision of keeping the lead pair away from the limelight before the film’s release has become a subject of research in film promotions, with many experts calling it a masterstroke.

Saiyaara has garnered rave reviews for its raw portrayal of romance and soulful music, emerging as one of the most successful movies of the year.