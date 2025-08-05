Hrithik Roshan’s 70-year-old mother recreates ‘War 2’ song ‘Aavan Jaavan’ hook step

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s 70-year-old mother Pinkie Roshan has recreated the hook step of War 2 song Aavan Jaavan, winning the internet with her moves and dedication to fitness.

“You know the song is a chart buster when your mom spends a day learning the hook and looks a million bucks while doing it. Mama you are amazing. I love you,” wrote Hrithik, sharing a video of Pinkie’s dance on Instagram Monday.

Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan reacted to the video. “So soooo cute,” reads her comment.

The actor’s War 2 co-star Kiara Advani, actress Priyanka Chopra and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi were among the other celebrities who expressed their admiration for Pinkie Roshan’s performance.

Aavan Jaavan, which was released on July 31, has already garnered over 27 million views on YouTube.

The song reunites the Kesariya team (song from 2023’s Brahmastra) — director Ayan Mukerji, music composer Pritam, singer Arijit Singh and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Set to hit theatres on August 14, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the sequel. The upcoming action thriller, starring Jr NTR as the antagonist, is the sixth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).