K-pop band BTS not involved in Michael Jackson tribute album: BigHit Music

BTS is not involved in the upcoming Michael Jackson tribute album and hasn’t recorded any unreleased song of the late American pop star, the K-pop boy band’s agency, BigHit Music, said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Paddy Dunning, owner of Ireland’s Grouse Lodge studio, told Ireland-based media portal The Irish Sun that BTS members recorded an unreleased song Jackson wrote in 2006 at the studio during his five-month stay there.

Bighit Music, however, has dismissed the claim made by Dunning.

“Hello! This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to address recent media reports concerning BTS’s alleged participation in a Michael Jackson tribute album. BTS has neither visited Grouse Lodge Studio in Ireland nor taken part in any recording sessions at the location for the mentioned project. The group is not involved in the tribute album in any capacity,” Bighit Music wrote on X.

“We are continuing to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of inaccurate information,” the statement further read.

Paddy Dunning told the Irish news portal that BTS members visited the studio last year and re-recorded one of the unreleased songs Jackson wrote in 2006.

“The sessions started last year and we have already had the Korean boy band BTS over with us in Grouse Lodge, recording one of the songs. There’s about ten more, written especially for Michael by the collaborators he worked with in Ireland, including producer Rodney Jerkins and rapper Nephew, who have signed up for the project,” Dunning said.

Dunning also said that he visited the US to rope in other artists to sing numbers of unreleased songs of Jackson for a tribute album.

The rumours were also quashed by Jackson’s team, which confirmed that any tribute album for the singer was not authorised by his Estate. “Regarding this tribute album you are hearing about - any claims that the Estate authorised and/or supports this project are false,” the estate confirmed in a statement.

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 50. The cause of death was an overdose of propofol, a lethal drug, administered by his physician, Dr. Conrad Murray.

On the work front, BTS recently dropped their first live album, Permission to Dance On Stage — Live, featuring 22 tracks from their world tour, which marked their long-awaited return to the music scene as a group after three years.

Suga was the last member of BTS to return to civilian life on June 21 after a 21-month public service.