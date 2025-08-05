MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kareena Kapoor, S.S. Rajamouli congratulate Mohammed Siraj, Team India on Test Win at The Oval

Team India secured a six-run victory over England at London’s The Oval on Monday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.08.25, 05:10 PM
Mohammed Siraj with Team India

Mohammed Siraj with Team India X/ @BCCI

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, S.S. Rajamouli, and Suniel Shetty were among the celebrities who praised Mohammed Siraj for his crucial role in Team India’s Test victory over England in London’s The Oval on Monday.

Siraj delivered a stunning spell on Day 5 at The Oval to guide India to a sensational six-run victory over England, levelling the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2 in a dramatic fashion.

“SIRAJ MIYAA…What a spell!!! Prasidh’s double blow!!! India fights back at The Oval!!! Test cricket… nothing comes close. Team India,” Rajamouli wrote on X.

Kareena took to her Instagram story to congratulate Siraj and Team India on their victory and wrote, “Jai Hind.”

Siraj picked up three crucial wickets to complete a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the match, playing a pivotal role in levelling one of the most fiercely contested series in recent memory.

Suniel Shetty attended the match with son Ahaan Shetty. “2 incredible days at The Oval! What a game and what a win! Come on India, always my India,” he wrote on social media.

Arjun Kapoor penned a heartfelt note praising Mohammed Siraj for his standout performance in the match.

Riteish Deshmukh congratulated Siraj by quoting Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic line from the 1993 film Baazigar, saying, “Haar Kar Jeet Ne Waalo Ko Baazigar Kehte Hai.”

Needing just 35 runs to win with four wickets in hand, England began the final day with Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton at the crease. However, Siraj turned the tide in India’s favour in the very next over.

Neha Dhupia also extended her good wishes on her Instagram story.

“Team India Zindabad!!! Jai Hind,” tweeted Anupam Kher.

For Indians across the globe, the hard-fought draw felt every bit like a series triumph. Siraj was also awarded the player of the match.

Shubman Gill’s first series as India’s Test captain was truly unforgettable. The young leader scored a total of 754 runs in five matches, achieving the second-highest run tally by an Indian captain in England.

Mohammed Siraj Team India Test Win Team India Win Kareena Kapoor SS Rajamouli The Oval England Cricket
