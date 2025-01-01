War 2 to Sikandar: Bollywood films to look forward to in 2025

The year 2025 is set to offer a diverse lineup of Bollywood films promising action, drama, laughter and romance. Fans can gear up for a stellar mix of sequels, fresh franchises, and comebacks this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the most-anticipated Hindi movies hitting the big screen in 2025.

War 2

Hrithik Roshan returns as R&AW agent Kabir in this sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars RRR actor Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, making it a star-studded addition to YRF’s Spy Universe. War 2 is slated for an Independence Day release this year.

Sikandar

Eid 2025 becomes even more special with Salman Khan’s Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, this action-packed entertainer stars Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. The teaser, dropped on the occasion of Salman Khan’s birthday last week, showcases the actor in a larger-than-life persona.

Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal’s historical action drama Chhaava brings the story of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to life. Based on Shivaji Sawant's novel of the same name, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna. Initially set for a 2024 release, it will now hit theatres on February 14, 2025.

Thama

Ayushmann Khurrana stars as a vampire in Thama, the latest addition to Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film promises a unique blend of supernatural thrills and comedy, with timelines set in both present-day North India and the medieval Vijayanagara Empire. You can watch this spooky spectacle in theatres on Diwali 2025.

Welcome to the Jungle

Fans of multi-starrer comedies, rejoice! Akshay Kumar leads a powerhouse cast in Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. Featuring an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi and Paresh Rawal, this laughter riot is expected to bring audiences back to theatres. The release date is yet to be announced.

Jolly LLB 3

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi join forces in this much-anticipated third instalment in the Jolly LLB series. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Huma Qureshi and Saurabh Shukla. It promises courtroom drama and humour. Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled for an April 2025 release.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan makes his highly awaited comeback after Laal Singh Chaddha with Sitaare Zameen Par. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, this sports drama is a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par and is inspired by the Spanish film Champions. Aamir stars alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary in the film.

Deva

Shahid Kapoor stars in Deva, a gripping cop thriller directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Also starring Pooja Hegde, the film offers a mix of love, drama, and high-octane action, making Valentine's Day 2025 extra special.

Alpha

YRF's Spy Universe introduces its first female-led action thriller, Alpha. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, the film is directed by Shiv Rawail and promises to redefine action cinema in Bollywood. Alpha is slated for a Christmas 2025 release.

Housefull 5

The popular Hindi comedy franchise Housefull is set for a return in 2025 with the fifth instalment. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, it is set to hit theatres in June, 2025. The ensemble cast of features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma and Nikitin Dheer.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Varun Dhawan is teaming up with Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is slated for a release on April 18, 2025.