‘War 2’, ‘Coolie’ crash at box office on first Monday with 75 per cent drop in earnings

After an average run in theatres over the weekend, War 2 and Coolie crashed at the box office on Monday with an almost 75 per cent drop in collection, according to trade reports.

While Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie raked in Rs 12 crore nett on Monday in India, Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 amassed Rs 8.50 crore nett at the domestic box office on Day 5, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

On first Sunday, Coolie had collected Rs 35.25 crore nett while War 2 grossed Rs 32.15 crore nett.

At the time the report was filed on Tuesday, Coolie had earned Rs 206.50 crore nett in India since its August 14 release. War 2, released on the same day as Coolie, had amassed Rs 183.25 crore nett at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.

Coolie stars Rajinikanth as a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder in Coolie. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel. War 2 also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.