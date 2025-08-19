MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 19 August 2025

‘War 2’, ‘Coolie’ crash at box office on first Monday with 75 per cent drop in earnings

While Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Coolie’ raked in Rs 12 crore on Monday, Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ amassed Rs 8.50 at the box office on Day 5

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.08.25, 09:52 AM
Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan

Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan File picture

After an average run in theatres over the weekend, War 2 and Coolie crashed at the box office on Monday with an almost 75 per cent drop in collection, according to trade reports.

While Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie raked in Rs 12 crore nett on Monday in India, Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 amassed Rs 8.50 crore nett at the domestic box office on Day 5, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENT

On first Sunday, Coolie had collected Rs 35.25 crore nett while War 2 grossed Rs 32.15 crore nett.

At the time the report was filed on Tuesday, Coolie had earned Rs 206.50 crore nett in India since its August 14 release. War 2, released on the same day as Coolie, had amassed Rs 183.25 crore nett at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.

Coolie stars Rajinikanth as a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder in Coolie. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel. War 2 also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

RELATED TOPICS

Box Office War 2 Coolie
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

While dogs had their days: Spotlight on the huge backlog of cases in Supreme Court

Information with the National Judicial Data Grid shows that around three of every five cases in the top court have been pending for longer than a year
Rajnath Singh and Tiruchi Siva
Quote left Quote right

The BJP is not working for Tamilians. They are against Tamils

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT