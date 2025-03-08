Farhan Akhtar: 'Important to challenge patriarchy, not just for women, but also for men'

It's important to challenge patriarchy, not just for women, but also for men, said actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who hopes women find their way forward in life without any hurdles.

Asked to share a message on the occasion of International Women's Day on Saturday, Akhtar said while he is unsure about being in any position to do so, he expressed his gratitude, love and support towards women.

"I hope for them (women) to find their way forward in life without anything being an impediment in their way. I just want to be a partner in their fight for equality..." the actor told PTI in an interview.

Men are equally as much a victim of patriarchy as women are, he added.

"They also grew up with certain ideas of what a man is and what a man should be like. It's important to challenge that patriarchy, not just for women, but even for men. Because in a relationship, whether it's as a son, brother, husband or friend, it's important to constantly be shoulder to shoulder with somebody else, as opposed to feeling like having the upper hand..." As someone who has served as a producer on films like "Rock On!!", "Luck by Chance", and the recently released "Superboys of Malegaon" as well as web series "Mirzapur", "Made in Heaven", and "Dahaad", Akhtar said his company Excel Entertainment has a "zero tolerance policy" when it comes to sexual harassment.

"There are committees set up now, not just in our production (house), but in many productions across the city (Mumbai) that follow the POSH guidelines. If somebody has an experience, there's a safe environment for them to go and be able to register to complain and talk about it. That's one aspect...

"There is an environment of safety that is created on our shooting floors, which is important, so that women who come to our office applying for a job or wanting to work on a film, they are absolutely rest assured that not one iota of indiscipline will be tolerated by this company," he added.

Film sets now have almost as many women on set as men, if not more.

"... When I started, it was almost like an 80 to 15 per cent split of men vis-a-vis women working actively on a film studio floor. Now it's 50-50. Sometimes it's actually 60-40 with more women than men, which is amazing. So there is a change." Akhtar, who founded social campaign MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination) in 2013, said one must treat others the way they would like to be treated.

"Automatically, you'll notice that your relationships are healthier. They're more honest, equitable, and loving... When you treat a person with dignity, grace, respect, affection, and empathy, the world starts treating you the same way. You get what you give." The director, known for films such as "Dil Chahta Hai", "Lakshya", "Don – The Chase Begins Again" and "Don 2 – The King Is Back", said he is a "huge believer" that change has to start with an individual thinking differently.

"To see something that can grow and evolve, you have to keep nurturing it and keep spreading its message. So that's something we've been doing for the last 12 years at (MARD), and I feel happy with the awareness that a lot of young boys and men have about now their social responsibility in creating equitable and safe workspaces, home spaces, college spaces, learning spaces for women," he added.

On the eve of International Women’s Day, MARD and Actify club conducted a concert with Akhtar, who is also a musician, to spread the message of gender equality.

