Aamir Khan-led ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ to be available online exclusively on YouTube

Aamir Khan’s latest big-screen release Sitaare Zameen Par will be available to stream on YouTube from August 1, the makers said in a statement.

Billed as a spiritual successor to Aamir’s 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, the new film will be available exclusively on YouTube movies-on-demand at Rs 100 in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the launch, actor-producer Aamir Khan said, “For the past 15 years I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons. My dream is that Cinema should reach everyone at a reasonable and affordable price.”

Gunjan Soni, country managing director, YouTube India, added, “The digital launch of Sitaare Zameen Par exclusively on YouTube underscores a significant step towards democratising Indian film distribution at a global scale...Today's launch is far more than a release - YouTube is laying out the red carpet for Indian cinema to stride onto the global stage.”

According to the statement issued by the makers, Sitaare Zameen Par will not be available to stream on any other OTT platform. On YouTube, the film will be accessible in 38 other countries, including USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Spain.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par follows the story of Gulshan (played by Aamir), a temperamental basketball coach sentenced to community service after a brush with the cops. He finds himself reluctantly coaching a team of neurodivergent individuals, only to be transformed by their resilience.

Genelia Deshmukh plays Sunita, Gulshan’s wife, in the film. It also stars Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Ankita Sehgal. Sitaare Zameen Par marks the acting debut for Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa and Naman Mishra.

Released theatrically on June 20, the film earned Rs 267 crore nett worldwide.

Sitaare Zameen Par is backed by Aamir’s home banner, Aamir Khan Productions.