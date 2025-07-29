Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin’s first-look from Netflix’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ series out, fans call it ‘elegant’

Netflix on Tuesday has shared a first look at the Bennet women from the upcoming Pride and Prejudice series, touted as a “faithful, classic adaptation” of the Jane Austen novel.

“We know you’ve been yearning for a sneak peek. Pride & Prejudice is officially in production. Here’s a first look featuring Emma Corrin, Freya Mavor, Olivia Colman, Hopey Parish, Rhea Norwood, and Hollie Avery as the Bennet women,” streamer wrote on X.

The picture features Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Freya Mavor as Jane, Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet, Hopey Parish as Mary, Rhea Norwood as Lydia and Hollie Avery as Kitty.

However, actor Jack Lowden, who is set to portray Mr Darcy, did not appear in the first-look picture.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “An elegant first look. This cast is absolutely stacked, and the vibe already feels spot-on for Pride & Prejudice.” Another fan commented, “Emma Corrin's casting as a Bennet sister feels so inspired after their transformative work in The Crown. Excited to see how they'll bring fresh nuance to Austen's world alongside powerhouse Olivia Colman.”

Shooting for the six-part limited series Netflix series has begun. Rufus Sewell, Freya Mavor, Jamie Demetriou, Daryl McCormack, Rhea Norwood, Siena Kelly, and Louis Partridge have also joined the cast of the show.

While Sewell will star as the beloved Mr Bennet, Partridge is set to portray Mr Darcy’s nemesis, Mr Wickham. Harry Potter star Shaw will play Lady Catherine de Bourg and McCormack has been cast as Mr Bingley. Barbie’s Jamie Demetriou will play Mr Collins.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anjana Vasan is joining as Mrs Gardiner, Sebastian Armesto as Mr Gardiner, Rosie Cavaliero as Lady Lucas, Saffron Coomber as Mrs Hurst, James Dryden as Mr Hurst, Justin Edwards as Sir William Lucas, James Northcote as Colonel Forster, Eloise Webb as Harriet Forster and Isabella Sermon as Georgiana Darcy.

The series is being directed by Heartstopper helmer Euros Lyn.