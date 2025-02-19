Oscars 2025 predictions: Anora favourite in Best Picture, Adrien Brody leads Best Actor

With voting for the 97th Academy Awards now closed, the internet is abuzz with speculation regarding the winners for Oscars 2025. This year’s race remains one of the most competitive in recent memory, with multiple films and performances garnering significant critical acclaim and industry recognition. With the Oscars ceremony set to take place on March 3 (IST), here’s how the competition looks like in major categories.

Best Picture is a close contest

The race for Best Picture is particularly unpredictable this year, with several films emerging as serious contenders. Leading the pack is Sean Baker’s Anora, which has dominated the awards circuit, securing major accolades including the Palme d’Or, Critics Choice Award, Directors Guild of America (DGA) Award, Producers Guild of America (PGA) Award, and Writers Guild of America (WGA) Award.

However, The Brutalist, Brady Corbet’s historical epic, remains a formidable challenger. The film won Best Picture at the Golden Globes and secured a Best Director win at the BAFTAs. Meanwhile, Conclave, a Vatican-set thriller, has emerged as a dark horse contender, having received 11 BAFTA nominations and winning four, including Best Film.

As per five anonymous Oscar ballots accessed by American entertainment magazine Variety, The Brutalist, Nickel Boys, Dune: Part 2, A Complete Unknown and Anora have received one vote each.

Best Director: It’s Sean Baker vs Brady Corbet

In the Best Director category, Anora-helmer Sean Baker has positioned himself as a frontrunner following his victory at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards — a reliable predictor of Oscar success. Brady Corbet remains a strong contender, having secured numerous early-season direction honours before Baker gained momentum with Anora. His win at the BAFTAs further cements his position as a potential spoiler in this category.

As per five anonymous Oscar ballots accessed by American entertainment magazine Variety, Baker has received 2 votes, Corbet has received one. Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez) and James Mangold (A Complete Unknown) also received one vote each.

Best Actor: Adrien Brody leads, but can Timothee pull up an upset?

Adrien Brody’s performance in The Brutalist has been met with acclaim, earning him wins at the Critics Choice Awards, BAFTAs, and Golden Globes. If he secures a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award this weekend, statistical precedent suggests he is likely to take home the Oscar as well. However, veteran actor Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) and rising star Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) remain in the conversation, adding an element of suspense to this category. Can Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) pull off an upset? Only time will tell.

As per five anonymous Oscar ballots accessed by American entertainment magazine Variety, Brody leads with three votes, while Fiennes has bagged one vote. Colman Domingo also received one vote for Sing Sing.

Best Actress is a three-way battle

The Best Actress race remains highly contested, with Mikey Madison (Anora), Demi Moore (The Substance), and Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here) eyeing the golden statuette. Madison’s recent BAFTA win has given her campaign a crucial boost, particularly as Anora is viewed as the Best Picture frontrunner.

However, Moore’s transformative role in The Substance has long been considered a major contender, specially after picking up the Best Actress for a Musical trophy at Critics Choice and Golden Globe Awards. Fernanda Torres, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama, is also a strong contender.

As per five anonymous Oscar ballots accessed by American entertainment magazine Variety, Madison and Moore have received two votes each, while Torres received one vote.

Supporting categories are a mixed bag

In the Best Supporting Actor category, Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) appears to be the favourite, having swept every major precursor award. He received four votes in the five anonymous ballots accessed by Variety. Edward Norton received one vote for A Complete Unknown.

Interestingly, the Best Supporting Actress remains an unpredictable category. While Zoë Saldana’s (Emilia Perez) has won the major awards in the run up to Oscars so far, challengers like Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), Isabella Rossellini (Conclave), and Ariana Grande (Wicked) could potentially stage an upset.

As per five anonymous Oscar ballots accessed by American entertainment magazine Variety, Rossellini and Barbaro received two votes each, while Felicity Jones received one vote for A Complete Unknown.