‘Bigg Boss 18’: Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra face off in ‘Ticket to Finale’ task

As Bigg Boss 18 nears an end, the housemates are pulling out all the stops to secure a spot in the grand finale, scheduled on January 19. The latest episode of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show witnessed fierce competition between Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena for the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task.

The ‘Ticket to Finale’ task kicked off with six contestants — Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan, Vivian and Avinash — competing for a direct entry into the finale. Rajat Dalal played the role of an egg distributor who would give an egg to the contestant who raced to him first. In the end, whichever housemate had the highest number of eggs in possession would win the task.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Vivian and Avinash focussed on securing eggs for themselves, Karan decided to give away most of his eggs to Chum. Vivian questioned Karan’s decision to play for Chum instead of himself, expressing doubts about his intentions.

Speaking to Shilpa, Vivian suggested that Karan might view Chum as a weaker competitor and was overconfident about his own chances in the finale. Shilpa, however, defended both Chum and Karan, emphasising that Karan’s intentions were genuine.

At the end of the task, Vivian and Chum had the most number of eggs and proceeded to the next stage of the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task. For this task, Vivian and Chum had to hold a stretcher and the other housemates were asked to collect bricks — silver for Chum and golden for Vivian — and place them on it. The task will continue in tonight’s episode.

A promo released by the makers shows Vivian and Chum getting into a heated argument over holding the stretcher.