‘Bigg Boss 18’: Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Shilpa Shirodkar face media grilling

The finale week of Bigg Boss 18 kicked off with media representatives entering the house on Monday’s episode to grill the top seven contestants: Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar and Rajat Dalal. Here are the key moments from the media interaction.

Vivian on letting go of his finale ticket

Vivian faced questions about his decision to forgo a direct ticket to the finale. When asked if his fans would be disappointed, he confidently responded that his supporters know him well enough to understand his actions. “My fans have been with me for a long time. They know I’ll always do what feels right, regardless of expectations,” he said.

Shilpa on the 'Karan-Arjun' narrative

Shilpa was accused of riding on Vivian and Karan’s popularity to make it to the finale week. She firmly denied the claim, stating that the ‘Karan-Arjun’ narrative was not her creation. She stressed upon her individuality on the show, adding that no one makes it this far because of someone else.

Chum on her bond with Karan

Chum was asked if she would’ve made it to the final week without Karan’s support. She graciously acknowledged that relationships play a crucial role in the game, adding that every contestant has relied on their connections at some point. She also said that Karan is her friend and they have helped each other equally in the game.

When asked about the nature of her relationship with Karan, Chum responded, “I’ll let you know after the show.”

Shilpa defends her apologies to Vivian

When a journalist questioned Shilpa’s repeated apologies to Vivian, she defended herself, saying that apologising to someone wouldn’t diminish her stature. “Just because I’m a senior actor doesn’t mean I’m above being a contestant in this house,” she added.

Eisha Singh on being branded a gossipmonger

Eisha was called out for allegedly being the gossipmonger in the Bigg Boss house and was questioned about her contribution to the game. She stood her ground and maintained that she always participated fully in tasks and discussions. She also defended herself against the allegations of gossiping. “Every contestant on the show has gossiped in some corner of the house,” she said.