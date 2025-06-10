Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Delhi Files’ now titled ‘The Bengal Files’

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s upcoming movie The Delhi Files is now titled The Bengal Files, he said on Tuesday.

The film is set for a worldwide release on September 5.

A new poster shared on social media features the film’s title The Bengal Files in bold red text, with the tagline ‘Right to Life’. It announces that The Delhi Files is now titled The Bengal Files.

The background of the poster shows a collage of newspaper cuttings and photos, hinting at a historical theme, implying that the story may revolve around uncovering hidden truths.

“Big Announcement: The Delhi Files is now The Bengal Files. Teaser coming this Thursday, 12 June 2025 at 12 PM. In cinemas on 05 September 2025,” Agnihotri wrote alongside the poster on Instagram.

Earlier in 2024, Agnihotri announced that The Delhi Files would be released in two parts, with the first instalment, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, slated for theatrical release on August 15.

Prior to The Delhi Files, Agnihotri directed the 2022 film The Kashmir Files, which focused on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the region after a series of targeted killings.

His 2019 film, The Tashkent Files, explored the controversy surrounding the death of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Uzbekistan in 1966.

Presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal and I Am Buddha, the upcoming film will be produced by Abhishek Agarwal and his wife, Pallavi Joshi.

Further details about the film have been kept under wraps.