Vivek Oberoi’s ‘Mastiii 4’ stays flat on Day 2, Farhan Akhtar’s ‘120 Bahadur’ gains momentum

Mastiii 4, the fourth instalment of the adult comedy franchise, starring Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani, stayed flat on its second day in theatres, after an average opening at the domestic box office on Friday.

After opening at Rs 2.75 crore nett, the comedy film failed to grow on Saturday, rake in another Rs 2.75 crore nett, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. Its total domestic collection now stands at Rs 5.50 crore nett.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film’s Hindi occupancy on Saturday averaged 10.63 per cent. Morning shows struggled at 5.69 per cent occupancy while the afternoon shows rose to 10.17 per cent. The occupancy dipped to 9.97 per cent in the evening, improving slightly to 16.68 per cent at night.

Farhan Akhtar’s war drama 120 Bahadur, meanwhile, showed a slight improvement on Day 2 compared to Friday. After a Rs 2.50 crore nett opening, the earnings rose to Rs 4 crore nett on Saturday, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 6.25 crore nett.

120 Bahadur features Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Param Vir Chakra awardee who led the Ahir Company in the Battle of Rezang La in 1962. Directed by Rajnees “Razy” Ghai, the film salutes the courage of the 120 soldiers who defended the Rezang La Pass.

Mastiii 4 follows the comedic misadventures of three married men looking for excitement outside their routines, only to find themselves in deeper trouble. Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani are joined by Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhi Singh, Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri and Jeetendra. Milap Zaveri has directed the comedy film, with Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor among the producers.

Both films, however, are now competing with Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2, which also earned Rs 4 crore nett on Saturday, its ninth day in theatres. The total domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 57.25 crore nett.