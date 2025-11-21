‘Nobody will remember Shah Rukh Khan’s name in the future’: Vivek Oberoi on transient nature of fame

Future generations will not remember the name of Shah Rukh Khan by the time the year 2050 arrives, actor-businessman Vivek Oberoi said in a recent interview, throwing light on the transient nature of fame.

“Which film, starring whom from the 1960s, do you ask anyone about today — nobody cares. You will inevitably be relegated to history. In 2050, people might say, 'Kaun Shah Rukh Khan?' (Who is Shah Rukh Khan?),” he told entertainment portal Pinkvilla.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the current generation of cinema lovers and the movie-watching audience in general, Vivek added, “Just as people today might ask, 'Who is Raj Kapoor?' You and I may call him the god of cinema, but if you ask any youngster who is a fan of Ranbir Kapoor, they might not even know who Raj Kapoor was. So perhaps history eventually relegates us all to nothingness.”

Shah Rukh celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this month.

Shah Rukh won his first National Award for Best Actor this year for his role in Jawan. Released in 2023, the film became one of Indian cinema’s all-time blockbusters, grossing Rs 1,000 crore at the domestic box office.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks Shah Rukh’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. It is set to release in theatres next year.

The film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Saurabh Shukla, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.

On the work front, Vivek is currently gearing up for the release of Mastii 4. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas, Tripti Dimri and Prakash Raj in key roles. The title reveal event and a teaser of the film was released recently on Prabhas' birthday.