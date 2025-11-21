Gaming meets hip-hop: Rolling Loud teams up with ‘Valorant’ for India debut

Gamers are in for a treat as global hip-hop festival Rolling Loud has collaborated with Valorant to let festival goers jam to tracks from the universe of the popular game at their debut event in India.

The event will also test gaming skills of guests in dedicated zones and offer live art experience.

Riot Games’ tactical shooter Valorant has teamed up with Rolling Loud India 2025, set to be held at Loud Park, Navi Mumbai on 22 and 23 November. Co-produced by Rolling Loud and District by Zomato, the festival promises a weekend packed with beats, battles, and pure energy.

Attendees can step into karaoke pods to jam out to curated playlists and signature tracks from Valorant. They can also test their reflexes in quick duels and lighthearted challenges at the event.

For a decade, Rolling Loud has organised electrifying hip-hop festivals in cities like Miami, Los Angeles, Australia, Thailand, Portugal and Germany The festival’s India debut promises the same high-voltage energy, with a lineup that spans artistes like Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, Karan Aujla, Swae Lee, DaBaby, Denzel Curry, Don Toliver, NAV, Sheck Wes, Westside Gunn, and many more. The shows will be capped by a special performance by DIVINE.

Speaking on Valorant’s collaboration with Rolling Loud, Arun Rajappa, director of publishing for Riot Games India said, “Valorant reflects the spirit of its players, a community that connects through music, emotion, and play. Music is central to how players experience the game, shaping identity, expression, and representation worldwide. From anthems that echo their stories to songs that capture their energy, music is the pulse of the Valorant experience.”

Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, co-founders and co-CEOs of Rolling Loud, said, “Rolling Loud built its name by connecting worlds – music, fashion, art, and now gaming. Valorant taps into the same spirit of self-expression and energy that defines our crowd, which makes this partnership feel so natural. We’re excited to welcome Valorant to our debut in India and give fans a fresh way to experience the connection between music and gaming.”

This is not the first time Riot Games is bringing a Valorant experience to Indian fans. In 2022, the game publisher released the song Raja by the music collective ARB4, rapper Tienas, and artist Mangal Suvarnan for the video game. The song was created to celebrate the launch of the first Indian agent in Valorant named Harbor.

The track raked up over 2.8 million plays on YouTube and became a rallying cry for players who saw themselves represented in the game for the first time.

That same spirit carried forward with Bunker, a community celebration featuring the song Gotcha Back by Mumbai rapper Tienas, a high-energy track that captured the swagger, grit, and camaraderie of the community.