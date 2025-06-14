MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Kannappa’ trailer: Vishnu Manchu plays atheist-turned-believer in fantasy drama starring Akshay Kumar, Prabhas

Directed by Mukesh Kumar, the ensemble cast also includes Mohan Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, R. Sarathkumar and Arpit Ranka

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.06.25, 07:34 PM
Kannappa trailer

Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar and Prabhas in the trailer of 'Kannappa' YouTube

Vishnu Manchu plays Bhakta Kannappa, an atheist-turned-believer, in the upcoming fantasy drama Kannappa, a trailer for which was dropped on Saturday.

The film stars Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva.

The two-minute-55-second trailer shows a young Kannappa throwing stones at an idol of Lord Shiva and saying God does not exist. Akshay Kumar’s character appears out of nowhere and catches one of the stones.

The trailer also introduces Prabhas as an avatar of Shiva, who meets Kannappa and helps him understand that there is a power and energy that exists but cannot be seen.

How life changes for him and how God himself teaches him a lesson, making him believe in his existence, is the crux of the story.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “Witness the legend like never before! A timeless tale of unwavering devotion, courage & sacrifice brought alive on the big screen. A saga that will touch your soul.”

Touted as “a saga of faith and sacrifice”, Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. The ensemble cast also includes Mohan Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav and Devaraj in key supporting roles.

Produced under the banner of Twenty Four Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment, Kannappa is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 27.

