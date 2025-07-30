Squid Game actor Gong Yoo wins defamation suit over false harassment claim by South Korean woman

Squid Game actor Gong Yoo has won a defamation suit against a South Korean woman who had accused him of harassment, as per reports.

The case ended on Tuesday with the Daejeon District Court’s Criminal Division 5 in South Korean issuing a suspended sentence to the defendant.

The woman, who is in her 40s, has been held accountable by the court for violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilisation and Information Protection.

She has been sentenced to prison for six months and suspended for two years of probation.

“The claims made by A are completely groundless and, beyond that, she repeatedly spread false information over a long period,” the court said in a statement.

The statement further added, “Even though the victim is a public figure and naturally subject to public attention, the nature of the crime is very serious.”

As per Korean media reports, the defendant had issued 235 defamatory statements on social media between 2020 to 2021, accusing Gong Yoo of alleged ‘threats’ and ‘harassment’ of her.

She had reportedly also commented on a live video session in 2020 featuring the Train To Busan actor. She wrote, “I’m being threatened from behind, and there isn’t a single day I haven’t been threatened.” She also wrote, “He torments me to the point of neurosis.”

After an investigation, authorities confirmed that Gong Yoo doesn’t have any personal relationship with the woman and her accusations were found to be fabricated.

According to the court officials, the woman also had a past criminal history. “Although the defendant has two prior convictions for similar offences, her acknowledgement of the crime and her intention to receive treatment at a hospital were taken into account in sentencing,” the court said.

On the work front, Gong Yoo will be next seen in Netflix’s upcoming drama Show Business. Directed by Lee Yoon-jung, the drama also stars the Glory actress Song Hye-kyo.