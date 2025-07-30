Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dating? Viral photo fuels speculation

Pop star Katy Perry was recently spotted having dinner with former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in Montreal, Canada weeks after she ended her engagement with actor Orlando Bloom, according to US media reports.

According to a report by People, Katy Perry, 40, and Justin Trudeau, 53, dined at Le Violon, a local restaurant in Montreal’s Le Plateau. The two were also seen meeting Chef Danny Smiles during their meal following which they headed to the kitchen to thank the staff members.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Katy appears interested in what Trudeau has to say, leaning in across the table during what looks like a thoughtful conversation. An eyewitness has told the media portal that the two sipped cocktails and shared several dishes, including one with lobster.

However, neither Katy nor Trudeau have officially confirmed their relationship status.

Earlier this month, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry confirmed their separation after weeks of speculation regarding their relationship.

According to a report by People, Perry and Bloom “have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting".

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, have reportedly been in a relationship since 2016. The pair split briefly in 2017 but soon got back together. Bloom proposed to Perry on Valentine's Day in 2019.

In 2020, the pair welcomed a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom. The news was announced by Unicef on its Instagram account. Both are goodwill ambassadors for the United Nations agency that helps children.

Reports of an ongoing rift between Perry and Bloom surfaced online ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s June 27 wedding which Bloom attended alone.

Perry is currently on her Lifetimes Tour, which kicked off in April and is set to end in December. The tour is inspired by her 2024 album 143, which turned out to be a commercial failure.

Trudeau was previously married to former TV host Sophie Gregoire. They announced their separation in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

Trudeau and Gregoire share three children – Xavier (17), Ella-Grace (16) and Hadrien (11).