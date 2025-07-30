When ‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot lost to Tanushree Dutta in a beauty pageant

Before winning international acclaim as Wonder Woman, Hollywood actress Gal Gadot represented Israel at the Miss Universe 2004 pageant, where she competed alongside Indian actress Tanushree Dutta.

While Dutta secured the position of the sixth runner-up, Gadot did not even make it to the top 10. Jennifer Hawkins of Australia won the event and Shandi Finnessey of the United States was crowned the first runner-up.

In 2004, an 18-year-old Gal Gadot participated in the 54th Miss Israel beauty pageant with little expectation of winning. After being crowned the winner, Gadot represented Israel in the Miss Universe 2004 pageant in Ecuador.

However, she later said in interviews that she intentionally “rebelled” to avoid winning, arriving late to events and refused to wear an evening gown. In 2005, a week after passing on the Miss Israel crown, Gadot was conscripted into the Israel Defense Forces for a mandatory two-year-service. She was 20.

Gadot made her acting debut with the Israeli drama Bubot in 2008. She made her film debut in a supporting role as Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious (2009). She then reprised the role in multiple sequels.

Gadot first portrayed Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman (2016). She also starred in Wonder Woman (2017), which became a major box office hit. Later, Gadot reprised the role in Justice League (2017) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020).

The 40-year-old actress has also starred in Red Notice (2021), Death on the Nile (2022), Heart of Stone (2023), and Snow White (2025).

Dutta represented India at the Miss Universe 2004 Pageant after winning the Miss India pageant held in Mumbai that year. Dutta made her acting debut in 2005 with Aditya Datt’s Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

The 41-year-old actress has also appeared in films like Veerabhadra (2005), Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets (2005), Dhol (2007), Rokkk (2010) and SuperCops Vs Super Villains (2013).

Dutta, who levelled #MeToo allegations against actor Nana Patekar and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri in 2018, recently came forward with fresh allegations of harassment at her home, claiming that she has been facing intimidation and distress since she first went public with her claims seven years ago.

In a video shared online last week, Dutta broke down as she recounted the ongoing harassment, which she believes is linked to her public stance during the #MeToo wave. She added that she recently contacted the police seeking help and plans to visit the police station to file a formal complaint.