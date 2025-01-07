MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Vishal Bhardwaj’s next film starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri begins production

Also featuring Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda, the yet-to-be titled project is set to hit screens on December 5

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.01.25, 11:51 AM
The mahurat shot of Vishal Bhardwaj’s next film starring Shahid Kapoor

The mahurat shot of Vishal Bhardwaj’s next film starring Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, has begun production, producer Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment announced on Monday.

“A sneak-peek into a spectacular journey that begins today! Stay tuned as the magic unfolds. Straight from the Mahurat shoot️,” posted the production banner on Instagram, along with a picture from the shoot. The photo captures a blurry silhouette of Shahid Kapoor seated on a chair and a clapstick reading ‘Production No. 35’.

Vishal and Shahid have previously collaborated on films like Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017).

The new film, slated to release theatrically on December 5, marks Triptii’s first collaboration with Vishal, Shahid and Sajid Nadiadwala. It also stars Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda in key roles.

Shahid will next appear in Rosshan Andrrews’s Deva alongside Pooja Hegde and Kubbra Sait. The film will release theatrically on January 31.

Triptii was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, also starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. She also has Shazia Iqbal’s Dhadak 2 in the pipeline.

While Nana Patekar was last seen in the Anil Sharma-directed film Vanvaas, Randeep Hooda’s most recent film appearance was in the 2024 biopic Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

