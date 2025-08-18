Dev, Subhashree Ganguly’s ‘Dhumketu’ earns Rs 10.16 crore at box office in 4 days

Kaushik Ganguly’s Dhumketu, starring Dev and Subhashree Ganguly, has crossed the Rs 10-crore mark at the box office in four days, the makers said on Monday.

As per the makers, Dhumketu earned Rs 2.18 crore nett on Thursday, Rs 3.08 crore nett on Friday, Rs 1.88 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 3.02 crore on Sunday, taking the total collection to Rs 10.16 crore nett.

Following its August 14 release, Dhumketu emerged as the biggest opening day grosser of all time in Bengali cinema.

Shot way back in 2015, Dhumketu had been shelved for almost a decade following a fallout between its co-producers, Dev and Rana Sarkar.

Over the years, the director and actor have often referred to Dhumketu as one of the finest films of Dev’s career. The film also marks a reunion of Dev and Subhashree Ganguly on screen, who have not shared screen space since their real-life separation a decade ago.

Also featuring Rudrani Ghosh, Dulal Roy, Alokananda Roy, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Chiranjeet Chakraborty, Dhumketu clashed with Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR-starrer War 2 and Rajinikanth’s Coolie at the box office.

Dhumketu reported over 400 houseful shows on Day 4, Dev shared on social media. The film is set for a national release on August 22.

Also, the film has secured over 550 shows in theatres across West Bengal, replacing many Hindi releases.

Dhumketu follows fugitive Bhanu’s (Dev’s) sudden return to his hometown to meet his wife Rupa (Subhashree) and his parents (Dulal Lahiri and Alokananda Roy) before his final suicide mission for an extremist group led by Chief (Chiranjit Chakraborty).