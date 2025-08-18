Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ becomes highest grossing Tamil film globally, earns over Rs 404 crore in 4 days

Rajinikanth-starrer gangster actioner Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has become the highest grossing Tamil film at the global box office with a collection of over Rs 404 crore gross in four days, makers Sun Pictures said on Monday.

“Karangal Osarattumey! #Coolie Rule is unstoppable! #Coolie becomes the Highest worldwide gross collection in the history of Tamil Cinema with 404+ crores in just 4 days! #Coolie ruling in theatres worldwide,” the makers wrote on X.

As per trade reports, Coolie has minted Rs 194.44 crore nett in India since its August 14 release. The film earned slightly more than Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 at the domestic box office on its first Sunday in theatres, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Coolie stars Rajinikanth as a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder.

The action drama boasts a star-studded cast including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Pooja Hegde, Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir and Kannada actor Upendra. The music for Coolie has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who had previously composed the music for Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

Coolie marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s seventh directorial venture. In 2019, he established the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Kaithi, which he followed up with Vikram (2022) and Leo (2023).