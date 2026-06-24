Makers drop first looks of Guddu, Munna and Kaleen Bhaiya ahead of ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ trailer release

Ahead of the trailer release of the upcoming Mirzapur: The Movie, production banner Excel Movies dropped the first look posters of Ali Fazal’s Guddu, Divyendu’s Munna and Pankaj Tripathi’s Kalin Bhaiya on Wednesday.

Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit; the first-look poster shows him with an intense expression, wielding an assault rifle. “Shuru majboori mein kiye the, ab maja aa raha hai,” the caption reads alongside the poster.

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In the first-look character poster for Divyenndu, the actor is set to reprise his role as Munna Tripathi. Munna was fatally shot in the chest by Guddu Pandit and Golu Gupta during the climax of Mirzapur Season 2.

The third poster features a side-profile shot of Pankaj Tripathi with a stern look. He has a red tilak on his forehead and is dressed in traditional attire.

The official trailer of the spin-off film is set to drop on Thursday (June 25) at 12pm.

Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who previously helmed the hit Prime Video show.

Mirzapur: The Movie will also see the return of Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta.

Mirzapur series debuted on Amazon Prime Video in 2018, followed by subsequent seasons in 2020 and 2024. The show has also been renewed for a fourth season.

Set in Uttar Pradesh, the story revolves around Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a ruthless mafia don who rules a lawless city.

Panchayat and Kota Factory star Jitendra Kumar has joined the cast of the film as Bablu Pandit, a role originally played by Vikrant Massey in the web series.

In Mirzapur Season 1, Babloo died a shocking death. His character in the film is likely to face a similar fate, causing Massey to turn down the offer, as per reports.