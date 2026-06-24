Alec Baldwin, Jeremy Piven to star in action thriller 'Panic Button'

Hollywood actors Alec Baldwin and Jeremy Piven are set to feature in the action thriller film "Panic Button".

The film is directed by Juan Bofill and will also star David A R White and Leven Rambin, among others, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

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It follows a meticulously cautious security chief (White) who wakes up one day to find a dead woman lying beside him. Framed for murder, he races to clear his name while evading relentless FBI agents (Baldwin and Rambin), aided by his loyal friend and business partner (Piven) and his daughter (Ocean White), who join him in unravelling the case, all while staying one step ahead of a ruthless Russian mob led by Steven Bauer.

Bofill said the film will deliver a "ride filled with suspense, danger and unexpected twists". "Audiences have an enduring appetite for smart, high-stakes action thrillers," the filmmaker said in a statement.

“It is very much in the tradition of films like 'The Fugitive' and 'Taken', a wrongfully accused man with nowhere to turn, racing against time to clear his name and stay alive," he added.

It is produced by Blaze, with EPs David Schmidt, Roger Neal and Elizabeth Travis.

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