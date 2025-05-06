Virat Kohli fans are ‘jokers’, says Rahul Vaidya after backlash over comment on star cricketer

Singer Rahul Vaidya on Monday called Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s fans ‘jokers’ after facing backlash over his comments on the recent controversy surrounding the star batter and actress Avneet Kaur.

Vaidya, who first shot to fame with his appearance in singing reality show Indian Idol in 2004-2005, claimed that Kohli blocked him and the former’s fans targeted his wife Disha Parmar and his sister, Shruti Vaidya.

“So guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, as you all know. I think that too is an Instagram glitch, Virat Kohli didn't block me. Instagram k algorithm ne bola hoga Virat Kohli ko,” he said in a video, alluding to Kohli’s clarification after fans spotted his ‘like’ on an Avneet Kaur photo.

Following the video, Rahul continued addressing the backlash through his Instagram stories. “Virat Kohli’s fans are even bigger jokers than Virat,” he wrote.

Vaidya went on to criticise the personal attacks, saying, “You’re abusing me — that’s fine. But you’re also abusing my wife and my sister, who have nothing to do with this! So I was right. That’s why all you Virat Kohli fans are jokers — 2 kaudi ke (worthless) jokers.”

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli found himself in the middle of a meme fest after issuing a clarification for liking an Instagram photo of actress Avneet Kaur posted on April 30.

The ‘like’ was quickly removed, but not before screenshots spread like wildfire, sparking jokes and speculation.

The cricketer quickly posted a clarification on his Instagram stories, attributing the issue to an algorithm mistake.

“I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding,” he wrote on his Instagram stories.