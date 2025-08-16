MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ now available on OTT in the US, India digital release soon

The film, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, is currently available to watch on digital retailers like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV in the US

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.08.25, 11:47 AM
David Corenswet in ‘Superman’

David Corenswet in ‘Superman’ File photo

James Gunn’s critically-acclaimed film Superman, which released digitally in the US on Friday, is likely to stream on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV in India soon.

“#Superman is coming to your homes this Friday, 8/15. Available now for pre-order. Or catch it while it’s still in theaters,” Gunn wrote alongside a video on Instagram, announcing the film’s digital release in the US.

Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, is currently available to watch on digital retailers like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home in the US, according to The Wrap.

The superhero film has amassed more than USD 580 million worldwide since its release last month.

Gunn’s latest movie, previously titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Before Corenswet, Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill portrayed the superhero on the big screen.

Superman traces the journey of Clark Kent, played by Corenswet, as he struggles to reconcile his Kryptonian roots with his life in Smallville with his adoptive family. The cast also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the arch-nemesis Lex Luthor.

Known for directing the Guardian of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad (2021) and the original Max series Peacemaker (2022), Gunn has also written the screenplay for the upcoming superhero movie.

