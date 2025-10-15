Vipin Sharma says new role in ‘Maharani’ Season 4 pushed him out of comfort zone

Veteran actor Vipin Sharma says his upcoming role in Maharani Season 4 has challenged him in ways his previous work has not.

The actor, known for films including Paan Singh Tomar, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Dhadak 2, plays the prime minister facing off against Huma Qureshi’s Rani Bharti in a political standoff.

“This role has pushed me out of my comfort zone; my character carries a quiet power and unpredictability, and exploring that has been both thrilling and challenging,” Sharma said in a statement.

“Maharani 4’s first promo is creating a huge buzz, and I’m both nervous and excited. I truly hope I can contribute meaningfully to it,” the actor added.

Maharani Season 4, starring Huma Qureshi and created by Subhash Kapoor, is set to premiere on Sony LIV on November 7.

Maharani, which debuted in 2021, follows the story of Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi), a homemaker and the wife of Bihar’s chief minister Bheema (Sohum Shah) whose life takes a turn when her husband announces her as his political successor, leaving everyone surprised.

The following seasons focused on her journey of as a politician while battling conspiracies, corruption and personal struggles. The second season of Maharani premiered in 2022, following the third season in 2024.

Also starring Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq, the series was created by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Karan Sharma.