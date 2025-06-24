‘Chhaava’ actor Vineet Kumar Singh returns from Dubai amid Iran-Israel conflict, airspace closure

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh safely landed in Mumbai on Tuesday after being stranded at Dubai airport amid the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict that led to airspace closure in parts of the Middle East.

The 46-year-old actor, known for films like Mukkabaaz and Chhaava, shared an early morning update about landing in Mumbai on Tuesday, hours after claiming that he was waiting for his flight at Dubai airport on Monday night.

“I am at Dubai Airport. 9.23pm Dubai Time. Immigration done. Waiting at the Gate for my flight. Fingers crossed,” Vineet wrote on his Instagram story on Monday night.

The restrictions on airspace were implemented shortly after Iran launched missile attacks on the military bases of the United States in Qatar and Iraq in retaliation for strikes on its nuclear infrastructure, according to reports.

“We were clueless around 10.00pm,” Vineet told News18 in Mumbai. His scheduled departure time was 09:40pm, but the sudden developments had left passengers uncertain about takeoff.

“Then we got the news that boarding started. Flight takeoff [was] little late but everything was fine. Emirates Airlines and Dubai airport staff helped everyone,” he added.

Major Dubai-based airlines, including Emirates and Flydubai, postponed their flights in war-ravaged areas. Emirates flights to Iran and Iraq have been cancelled till at least June 30, affecting people travelling to places like Baghdad, Basra and Tehran, the airlines has confirmed.