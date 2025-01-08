Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna’s The Sabarmati Report to hit ZEE5 this week

Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna’s The Sabarmati Report is set to stream on ZEE5 from January 10, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“The nation’s biggest cover-up unravels, revealing the truth—only on #ZEE5. 📰Watch #TheSabarmatiReport premiering on 10th Jan, only on #ZEE5,” the streaming platform wrote alongside a motion poster of the film on X.

The Sabarmati Report, which hit theatres on November 15 last year, features Vikrant Massey as Shraban Kumar, a fearless journalist on a warpath against the system to unravel the truth about the 2002 Godhra train-burning incident. Raashii’s character supports Vikrant in his quest for the truth.

Originally scheduled to hit theatres on May 3 last year, the film’s release was delayed as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had reportedly raised objections to certain scenes. Further, director Ranjan Chandel had decided to step back from the project following creative differences with the makers.

Also starring Riddhi Dogra, Barkha Singh and Nazneen Patni, the film was later helmed by Dheeraj Sarna.

The Sabarmati Report is jointly produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.