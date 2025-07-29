MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ breaks records with 30,000 advance bookings

The upcoming actioner, directed by Gowtam Naidu, is set to hit theatres on July 31

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.07.25, 11:06 AM
Vijay Deverakonda in ‘Kingdom’

Vijay Deverakonda in ‘Kingdom’ File picture

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom has fetched more than 30,000 advance bookings within 24 hours across leading ticketing platforms, breaking booking records nationwide ahead of its July 31 release.

The upcoming actioner, directed by Gowtam Naidu, will be released under the title Saamrajya for Hindi-speaking viewers.

“This kind of advance response is significant. It proves that Vijay’s core fanbase has never gone away; they’ve just been waiting for the right film,” says a senior executive at a national multiplex chain.

Kingdom stars Deverakonda as a cop with a violent past, who takes charge of a territory torn by deceit and broken loyalties.

The buzz isn’t limited to India. Overseas pre-sales have also seen sharp movement, prompting the producers to schedule massive premiere shows on July 30, a day before its worldwide release.

Kingdom is jointly produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting the film. The Hindi release is presented by Aditya Bhatia from Adwise Movies.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the background score of the film.

While Ranbir Kapoor has lent his voice to the Hindi version of Kingdom, Jr. NTR has lent his voice to the Telugu version. Suriya has lent his voice to the Tamil version of the film.

Kingdom was initially slated to hit theatres on May 30. However, the release was postponed following Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces on May 7 in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed at least 26 lives.

