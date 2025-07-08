Vijay Deverakonda-led cop thriller ‘Kingdom’ to hit screens this month, new teaser out

Actor Vijay Deverakonda-led cop thriller Kingdom will hit theatres on July 31, he said on Monday, sharing a fresh teaser of the Gowtam Naidu directorial.

“#Kingdom. July 31st. Worldwide. Let our Destinies unfold. A @gowtamnaidu story that unfolds like a novel to @anirudhofficial's genius score,” wrote Deverakonda on Instagram alongside the video.

The teaser features the actor as a fearless cop determined to restore peace and order in a war-torn community. Deverakonda’s character single-handedly fights goons in the action-packed teaser.

While Ranbir Kapoor has lent his voice to the Hindi version of the teaser, Jr. NTR has lent his voice to the Telugu teaser. Suriya has lent his voice to the Tamil version of Kingdom.

Kingdom is jointly produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting the film. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the background score of the film edited by Navin Nooli.

Kingdom was initially slated to hit theatres on May 30. However, the release was postponed following Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces on May 7 in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed at least 26 lives.

In a statement, the makers of Kingdom said, “To our dear audience, we wish to inform that the release of our film Kingdom, originally set for May 30, has been rescheduled to July 4. We explored every possibility to stick to the original date, but recent unforeseen events in the country and the current atmosphere have made it difficult for us to move forward with promotions or celebrations.”