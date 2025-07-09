Ajay Devgn’s graveyard dance with Mrunal Thakur in ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ song sparks meme fest

Everything about the latest Son of Sardaar 2 song Pehla Tu Duja Tu — right from the lyrics to the choreography and the setting — has become fodder for memes, with fans holding no punches in pointing out the “absurdity” of the track and the music video.

Dropped on Monday, the music video, with quirky lyrics and dance steps, features Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur dancing in a graveyard. But it is the movement of Devgn’s fingers to the beats of the song that has the internet buzzing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comparing Devgn’s dance steps from that in Dhoom Dhaam and the Singham title track, an X user wrote, “We got a new version of these two.”

Another asked, “Why are they in a cemetery doing a romantic song?”

“Babe, wake up, Ajay Devgn just dropped a new step! Hrithik Who?” opined an Instagram user.

Another social media user posted a funny video, which carried a clip of the song featuring Devgn and Mrunal dancing in a graveyard, as the bodies from the grave ask them to stay quiet.

Before Pehla Tu Duja Tu Devgn found himself on the receiving end of online trolling for his song Dhoom Dhaam from Action Jackson (2014), which featured Yami Gautam.

He was also trolled for the hook step of the Singham title track.

“In the next movie, Ajay would only be raising his eyebrows as a dance step,” a Reddit user wrote.

An X user drew a hilarious parallel between the hook step of Pehla Tu Duja Tu and the television show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 is the sequel to the 2012 comedy film Son of Sardaar.

According to the official synopsis of the film on IMDb, Son of Sardaar revolves around Ajay Devgn’s Jaswinder ‘Jassi’ Singh Randhawa, who returns to India to sell his ancestral property but finds himself in a comical situation.

The sequel will continue the story of Jassi, who will embark on a fun adventure in Scotland this time.

Also starring Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, and Chunky Panday, the film is set to hit theatres on July 25.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was recently seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid 2.