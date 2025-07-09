Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa expecting their first child

Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are expecting their first child, they announced in a joint statement on Wednesday.

“Elated,” the couple wrote on Instagram alongside a picture featuring a crib and floral patterns on the side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after the couple made the announcement, Bollywood celebrities, including Farah Khan, Kiara Advani, Dia Mirza, Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi, and Bhumi Pednekar, flooded the comments section with best wishes for Rajkummar and Patralekhaa.

While others congratulated the couple with heart emojis in the comments section of the post, Farah Khan wrote, “Finally the news is out! I was having a tough time keeping it to myself. Congratulations.”

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, 2021, after dating for over a decade. The two first met while working in theatre, but it was during the making of CityLights (2014) that they fell in love.

On the work front, Rajkummar is gearing up for the release of the upcoming gangster drama film, Maalik, that will hit theatres on July 11. Directed by Bhakshak helmer Pulkit, the film was previously slated to hit theatres on June 20. The film also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee in a pivotal role.

The actor will also be seen in the Netflix film Toaster alongside Sanya Malhotra.

Patralekhaa, on the other hand, recently appeared in Anant Mahadevan’s historical drama Phule, co-starring Pratik Gandhi.