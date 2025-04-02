Videos of Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela shooting for Aashiqui 3 in Gangtok go viral

Videos of Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela shooting for Anurag Basu’s upcoming film Aashiqui 3 in Gangtok have gone viral on social media, offering a glimpse at some of the scenes that may feature in the film.

In one of the viral clips, Kartik is seen performing on stage with Sreeleela in Gangtok. Clad in a green jacket and grey cargo pants, Kartik strums a guitar in the video. Sreeleela, on the other hand, looks gorgeous in a maroon dress.

Another video shared by actor-director Kamaal R Khan shows Kartik shooting in a crowded marketplace.

In another viral clip, Kartik is seen signing autographs in Gangtok as he is surrounded by fans.

Some other videos circulating on social media show Kartik filming action scenes for the upcoming romance drama.

Recently, Kartik and Sreeleela had shared a photo of themselves sitting in a tea garden in West Bengal’s Siliguri.

Back in February, Kartik shared a teaser of the upcoming instalment in the Aashiqui franchise featuring Sreeleela. However, the title wasn’t revealed.

The video introduced Sreeleela, who is set to make her Bollywood debut as Kartik’s love interest in the upcoming film. It shows Kartik in a rugged avatar, with long hair and beard. He appears as a rockstar, who plays the guitar and croons the song Tu Meri Zindagi Hai in front of a crowd.

As per media reports, Aashiqui 3 is set to hit screens this Diwali.