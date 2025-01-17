MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama ‘Chhaava’ to release in February

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.01.25, 11:57 AM
A poster of Chhaava

A poster of Chhaava Instagram

Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming period drama Chhaava, initially slated to release on December 6, 2024, will now hit theatres on February 14, the makers announced on Thursday.

“On 16th January 1681, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s Rajyabhishek ceremony marked the beginning of a legendary legacy! 344 years later, we bring his story of unshaken courage and glory to life.#ChhaavaTrailer out on 22nd January! Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025.#Chhaava #ChhaavaOnFeb14,” production house Maddock Films wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

The makers also announced that the trailer of the film will drop on January 22.

Clad in a white embroidered angarkha, Vicky, who plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, sits majestically on a grand throne, exuding the regal aura of the Maratha ruler in the poster. His ensemble, paired with a detailed turban and ornate jewelry, perfectly captures the strength and opulence of the king. The overall scene is bathed in warm golden tones, adding a sense of ceremonial touch to the setting.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner. The film features a star-studded cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Suniel Shetty.

The music for the film is composed by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Anand Tiwari’s Bad Newz, alongside Triptii Dimri. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War in the pipeline.

