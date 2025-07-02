John Cena says he is grateful to audiences in India for their love and support

Hollywood star John Cena says he is grateful to audiences in India who have supported him over the years and invested their time in his movies.

The wrestler-turned-actor, who currently stars in action-comedy "Heads of State", said he once visited India for a short while and was bowled over by the hospitality and enthusiasm of the fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The enthusiasm, the hospitality and the welcome that I have always received from India, not to mention, the support, and the fan base in India even though I have only been there for a limited time.

"I want to repeat and say thank you. Thank you so much because of the investment the audience of India has given to me, I guess I have tried my best to pay it forward and I would not have been where I am if not for the audience's investment in India. I'm so grateful," Cena told PTI at the London premiere of the movie on Tuesday evening.

"Heads of State", which premiered on streaming service Prime Video on Wednesday, is directed by Ilya Naishuller of "Nobody" fame. The movie reunites Cena with his "The Suicide Squad" co-star Idris Elba and also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a pivotal role.

In the movie, Cena plays the role of Will Derringer, a former action star who becomes the President of the United States. Elba essays Sam Clarke, the British Prime Minister.

When they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary, who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces, they are forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. They ally with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka) and find a way to work together to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the world, according to the official synopsis.

The film offers another glimpse into the niche that Cena has created for himself in the realm of physical comedy, where he often blends his imposing presence with a witty sense of humour. He has showcased his impeccable comic timing in films and shows such as "The Suicide Squad", "Blockers", "Peacemaker", "Trainwreck" and "Ricky Stanicky".

When it comes to physical comedy, Cena said he is a huge fan of Hollywood star Jim Carrey.

"Jackie Chan is on a level by himself. I think Jim Carrey is extremely underrated in the realm of physical comedy. I also think that he is underrated in a lot of his other performances. He is one of the people that I watched as a young person.

"I have watched him through his career path and the way he is physically... his delivery and his timing, he can make me laugh, he can make me cry, he can make me angry, he can make me happy," he added.

"Heads of State" also takes forward Cena's chemistry with Elba, which they established in James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad".

While Cena's Derringer comes across as impulsive and chaotic, Elba's Clarke is more controlled and straight forward in showcasing his authority in the movie.

Cena credited the writers, Josh Appelbaum & Andre Nemec and Harrison Query, for establishing their dynamics on paper for "Heads of State".

"Writers write good stories, well-thought out stories. I don't commit to projects unless I read it. James Gunn is the only cold-call. If he says we are getting the band back together, it is a yes and I read it afterwards. Every other project I want to read," he said.

According to the actor, a good story has layered characters and is "brave enough to lean into the flaws".

"Every character has to be flawed because then you want to root for them. If a character is too tough, too perfect, with no shortcomings, you don't want to root for that guy. So I think it's just being brave enough to lean into the words of a good writer," he added.

"Heads of State" also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles. The movie is produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard. Cena and Elba also serve as executive producers.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.