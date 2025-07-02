Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane’s Instagram account accessible in India after two-month ban

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane’s Instagram account is accessible again in India after a two-month ban.

Hocane was among the Pakistani celebrities whose social media accounts were banned by the Indian government in the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan back in May.

Accounts of Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan and Hania Amir were also blocked for users in India following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. While Mawra’s account is visible, the Instagram accounts of other Pakistani artistes are still inaccessible in India.

On July 1, Instagram users began pointing out that they were able to see Hocane’s profile.

After the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, Hocane had expressed grief over the incident on social media. However, the actress called India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor a “cowardly act”, drawing the ire of netizens. Due to the controversy, Hocane was dropped from the cast of the upcoming sequel of Sanam Teri Kasam.

Hours before her account became visible to Indians again, Mawra shared a reel on her Instagram story, which carried glimpses from Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam. The actress shot to fame in India with the 2016 film, which also stars Harshvardhan Rane.