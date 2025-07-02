Katy Perry files for restraining order against California man who allegedly broke into her residence

Pop star Katy Perry has filed for a restraining order against a California man who allegedly broke into her Santa Barbara property at least twice in May, according to US media reports.

The 40-year-old singer filed for a civil harassment restraining order on June 18 in Santa Barbara, California against a man named Ross Elliott Hedrick, according to Entertainment Weekly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Perry’s plea for protection, the court issued a temporary restraining order on June 23, which will expire on July 14. The court will also hold a hearing on July 14, during which they will decide whether to make the restraining order permanent.

Hedrick is a “transient” person who allegedly showed up uninvited to Perry's residence in May, as per TMZ. He then returned a week later and was reportedly arrested.

The report by TMZ also mentions that Perry also requested protection for her ex-partner Orlando Bloom. The I Kissed a Girl singer separated from Bloom earlier this year after a nine-year relationship. The couple share a daughter, Daisy, who was born in August 2020.

Perry is currently performing in different locations as part of her Lifetimes Tour, which kicked off in April and is set to run till December. The tour is inspired from her 2024 album 143, which turned out to be a commercial failure.

The tour has been making headlines for several reasons. One of them is Perry having a wardrobe malfunction on stage and telling the Las Vegas crowd that her “bra is gonna come off” during the performance. Another moment saw a fan rushing to the stage.

During a show in Australia, a gay couple could be seen holding up a sign asking Perry to be their surrogate. Upon seeing the message, the Roar singer said that it’s the “craziest sign” she has ever seen.