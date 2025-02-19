Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ registers increase in daily earnings on Day 5

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava continued its strong box office run, registering a 5.2 per cent increase in daily collections by raking in Rs 25.25 crore nett on Tuesday, the film’s fifth day in theatres, industry data tracker Sacnilk has reported.

Produced by Maddock Films under the direction of Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava opened with a domestic collection of Rs 31 crore nett on its opening day. The momentum carried through the weekend, with Rs 37 crore nett earned on Saturday and Rs 48.5 crore nett on Sunday.

The film passed the Monday test with flying colours on Day 4, with Rs 24 crore nett added to its earnings. With Tuesday’s collection, the total domestic earnings of Chhaava stands at Rs 165.75 crore nett in its five-day theatrical run.

Chhaava chronicles the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal, with Rashmika Mandanna playing his wife Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai. Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features music composed by AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, Captain America: Brave New World, the first solo film featuring Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, which also hit cinemas on February 14, bombed at the Indian box office on Tuesday with collections falling below Rs 1 crore nett.

Directed by Julius Onah, the film earned Rs 4.2 crore nett in India on its opening day, followed by Rs 4 crore nett on Day 2 and Rs 4.15 crore nett on Day 3, according to industry data-tracker Sacnilk. On Monday, the Marvel movie earned Rs 1.19 crore nett. With another Rs 0.9 crore nett added to the earnings on Tuesday, the total India collection of Brave New World stands at Rs 14.44 crore nett.

At the global box office, Brave New World collected USD 198.2 million, including USD 100 million from the US market and USD 98.2 million internationally.